The upcoming project, described as a cross-cultural love story, has been in development for some time and is currently in its final stages of preparation.

The acclaimed filmmaker Ritesh Batra’s is set to return to the director’s chair, six years after his last release, Photograph (2019), which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra. As per a report in Mid-Day, Batra is gearing up to begin production on a new romantic drama—staying true to the gentle, emotional storytelling that has become his hallmark over the past 12 years. The project is expected to go on floors in September.

Ritesh Batra returns with a love story 6 years after Photograph, shoot begins this September: Report

“Ritesh spent a considerable time writing this big romance. The film is in final prep mode,” an insider revealed to the publication. Known for delivering heartfelt Indian romantic dramas like The Lunchbox (2013) and Photograph (2019), as well as international narratives such as Our Souls at Night (2017) and The Sense of an Ending (2017), Batra is now set to bring a cross-cultural love story to life.

“It’s a mature romance between an Indian man and a foreigner. It’s the kind of sensitive drama about love and loss that Ritesh has come to be known for,” a source shared with Mid-Day. The cast for the project has already been finalized.

The project will mark Ritesh Batra’s reunion with Guneet Monga Kapoor, who was one of the producers of The Lunchbox. She returns as one of the producers on this international co-production.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.