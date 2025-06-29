The latest release, Maa, has managed to put up impressive numbers in its first two days, thanks to the casting of Kajol, the horror genre, and positive word of mouth. However, the makers are unhappy with the release strategy and distribution of the film.

A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama, “Maa has released in around 1500 screens and ideally, a film like this should have got a screen count of around 2000. After all, it has the association of Ajay Devgn and Kajol and moreover, it is a horror film, which is the flavour of the season. Sadly, that didn’t happen and also it was noticed by the makers that the shows weren’t properly allotted across cinemas. Though it’s a horror film, it also appeals to the family as evident by its title and the U/A rating. Hence, it should have got prominent showcasing in the afternoon and evening and also overall more shows but in many places, that hasn’t happened.”

The source continued, “As a result, the makers are displeased with the arrangement. They believe that if the showcasing was fair, the collections of Maa could have been higher.”

Bollywood Hungama learned that the 4:15 pm show at PVR Sangam, Andheri, Mumbai, which recorded huge occupancy on Saturday, was discontinued on Sunday in favour of Sitaare Zameen Par. Incidentally, like Maa, Sitaare Zamaeen Par is also distributed by PVR.

An exhibition source explained, “In the Dadar-Matunga-Mahim belt, which has no multiplex and consists of single screens, all cinemas either have an afternoon show of 1:00 pm and an evening show of 7:00 pm. Ideally, the showcasing should be such that a couple of cinemas should have a show at around 4:00 pm as well because a section of the moviegoing audience might prefer to watch Maa at that time. But with the strategy in place, they don’t have that choice.”

A trade expert commented on condition of anonymity, “This week is crowded as Sitaare Zameen Par has held up well. Maa has managed to perform while F1: The Movie is also recording terrific occupancy. In such instances, show-sharing issues are bound to happen. The problem becomes manifold when the distributor overcommits and then falls short of expectations and doesn’t plan the showcasing well. In this case, PVR Inox also had to accommodate their other film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Nevertheless, the makers are bound to feel shortchanged when they don’t get the desired number of shows.”

Past instances

This isn’t the first time that PVR Inox’s distribution has come under the scanner. A few days back, Bollywood Hungama reported on how Warner Bros was also upset with the multiplex chain for not giving a reasonable number of shows to F1: The Movie. A week before, we revealed that PVR Inox backed off after assuring B and C centre theatres that they would be given Sitaare Zamaeen Par. The theatres even got the publicity material from the distribution team and at the last minute, the film wasn’t given to them, leaving them in a tough spot.

In December 2024, Baby John’s advance booking was also affected as PVR Inox Pictures had asked for 60% of showcasing for the Varun Dhawan-starrer while they asked exhibitors to allot the balance 40% of the shows to Pushpa 2 – The Rule. To the single screens, they insisted that there should be 3 shows of their film and 1 show of Pushpa 2 – The Rule. The theatres didn’t agree to this demand as the Allu Arjun-starrer was doing historic business.

