BREAKING: Jurassic World Rebirth to premiere at Raj Mandir, Jaipur; FIRST ever Hollywood event to be held at the ICONIC theatre; legendary dubbing director Ashim Samanta to be HONOURED for 31-year legacy

The box office performance of Hollywood films has been encouraging this year, more so in the second quarter. The trade and moviegoers are looking forward to three significant releases in three consecutive weeks. F1: The Movie was released on June 27. Superman will arrive in cinemas on July 11. In between, on July 4, Jurassic World Rebirth will be released worldwide. The series has had an incredible following across the country since the first part. Hence, the team at Universal Studios has decided to go all out for the premiere of the dinosaur saga.

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Jurassic World Rebirth will have its premiere in Raj Mandir Cinema, Jaipur. And that’s not all. The team of the film will be playing the dubbed Hindi version and not the original English version at the premiere. This is a unique move as normally, the premieres of Hollywood films in India are held in an elite multiplex in Mumbai.

The strategy is well thought out and also has a nostalgic factor attached to it. The first part of the series, Jurassic Park (1994), was also the first ever Hollywood film to be dubbed in India. The experiment worked and how. It attracted a sizeable number of audiences from the B and C centres, who otherwise stayed away from English films. This helped Jurassic Park become the first blockbuster Hollywood film in India, collecting almost Rs. 7.50 crores, a huge figure back then. It also opened up the market for dubbed Hollywood films.

Since then, the films of Jurassic series have always succeeded in dubbed format. Hence, to honour the mass audience for their patronage of the franchise, the Universal team decided to hold the premiere in the hinterland. A source said, “And what better place than Raj Mandir, the iconic single-screen cinema hall of Jaipur? What also works in their favour is that Raj Mandir is used to hosting big-ticket events. The management of the cinema hall is extremely excited to host the first-ever Hollywood premiere in its 50 years of existence.”

Guests will step into an immersive dinosaur-era world, complete with themed installations and interactive photo zones. The premiere will be hosted by digital star Nagma Mirajkar, will have Ashish Chanchlani in attendance with more leading influencers and celebrities. The idea is to have a full-scale cinematic experience with over 1000 attendees, including fans, press, and top digital creators.

Celebrating the legacy of the 1994 classic original Hindi dub, the event will also spotlight the legendary dubbing director Ashim Samanta, who has been overlooking the dubbing of the movies in this franchise and also the Hindi adaptation of Jurassic World Rebirth, bringing nostalgic authenticity and timeless continuity to a new generation of fans.

Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director, India, Warner Bros. Pictures said, “We’re thrilled to bring this landmark event to Jaipur. Jurassic World Rebirth in Hindi isn’t just a premiere — it’s a tribute to the legacy of Jurassic Park and a celebration of how far Hindi-dubbed Hollywood has come.”

The premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth at Raj Mandir will be held on Thursday, July 3.

