Bollywood couple, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are geared up to settle the age-old gender debate with their show, Ladies Vs Gentlemen launching on 18th November on the Flipkart Video app. Unfiltered opinions, nail-biting arguments, and sometimes a surprising agreement between both genders - this interactive poll show provides all the fun.

The show will see team Ladies versus team Gentlemen, aided by panelists such as Karan Wahi, Karan Kundra, Vikas Gupta, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, Bani J, Rashmi Desai, Paras Chabra, and Ritvik Dhanjani, who will go head to head on the questions asked.

Along with bringing their chemistry to the screen, Riteish and Genelia will be seen sharing fun anecdotes from their personal lives and indulging the panelists in animated conversations, providing the viewers with guaranteed entertainment.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

