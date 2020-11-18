Bollywood Hungama

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza to settle the age-old gender debate with their show Ladies Vs Gentlemen

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood couple, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are geared up to settle the age-old gender debate with their show, Ladies Vs Gentlemen launching on 18th November on the Flipkart Video app. Unfiltered opinions, nail-biting arguments, and sometimes a surprising agreement between both genders - this interactive poll show provides all the fun.Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza to settle the age-old gender debate with their show Ladies Vs Gentlemen

The show will see team Ladies versus team Gentlemen, aided by panelists such as Karan Wahi, Karan Kundra, Vikas Gupta, Nia Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, Bani J, Rashmi Desai, Paras Chabra, and Ritvik Dhanjani, who will go head to head on the questions asked.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Along with bringing their chemistry to the screen, Riteish and Genelia will be seen sharing fun anecdotes from their personal lives and indulging the panelists in animated conversations, providing the viewers with guaranteed entertainment.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh recycles his mother’s old saree to make Diwali outfits for himself and his kids

