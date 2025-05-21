Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company have confirmed their magnum opus, Raja Shivaji, will release worldwide on Maharashtra Day – May 1, 2026. Helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also essays the titular role, the historical action drama will be released in six languages – Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam – ensuring that the legend of Maharashtra and one of India’s greatest warriors Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj reaches audiences across India and beyond.

Riteish Deshmukh directorial Raja Shivaji to release on May 1, 2026, in six languages; deets inside

Mounted on an unprecedented scale, Raja Shivaji is poised to be a landmark cinematic event — a blend of cultural pride, mainstream storytelling, and cinematic excellence. With an eclectic ensemble cast drawn from across the Hindi and Marathi film industries, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji, a pan-India film is expected to spark a conversation around the power and potential of regional cinema made for the global stage.

Set in a time when empires clashed and rebellions ignited, Raja Shivaji chronicles the extraordinary journey of a young Shivaji who defied the odds, rebelled against formidable powers to become the revered Raja Shivaji and laid the foundation for Swarajya. The film brings together an illustrious creative team including music maestros Ajay–Atul and legendary cinematographer Santosh Sivan, who makes his Marathi cinema debut. Currently in production across Mumbai and Wai in Maharashtra, the film promises to be a visually immersive and emotionally stirring experience.

Jyoti Deshpande, President – Jio Studios (Media & Content Business – RIL) said, “Raja Shivaji is more than just a film — it’s a celebration of Swarajya and what that means to every Indian. This vision could only be brought to life by someone who holds the story close to his heart, and Riteish, along with Genelia, has done just that with passion and purpose. Our goal is to bring the awe-inspiring life of Shivaji Maharaj, one of the greatest heroes to be born on the Indian soil, from India to the world. Backed by an ensemble of some of the finest talents from across industries, this film is one of the most ambitious ventures we’ve undertaken.”

Riteish Deshmukh, Director and Lead Actor, shared, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a historical figure — he is an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions. To be able to tell a part of his extraordinary story is both an honour and a great responsibility. I’m deeply grateful to Jyoti Deshpande and Jio Studios for placing their faith in this vision. Releasing the film on Maharashtra Day feels especially meaningful, and with a cast we could only dream of, we feel truly fortunate. We hope audiences across languages connect with the spirit of Raja Shivaji as deeply as we have.”

Genelia Deshmukh, Producer, Mumbai Film Company, added, “This film has been a labour of love — a journey shaped by years of thought, research, and reverence. Raja Shivaji is a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who continues to inspire generations. We’re thankful to Jio Studios for sharing our belief in this story and enabling us to bring it to life. It’s our humble attempt to honour history and share it with audiences across the country and beyond.”

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the Mumbai Film Company banner, Raja Shivaji is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and is slated for a global release on May 1, 2026.

