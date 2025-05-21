In an exciting creative collaboration, Pavail Gulatie, Sidhant Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh are coming together for an upcoming web series, Teen Kawwe. Backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur, this anticipated project marks the first collaboration between the trio, three layered actors who have established their space by constantly pushing creative boundaries. With this upcoming series, their admirers are curious to see what they unravel with their on-screen chemistry as well as the narrative.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pavail Gulatie and Sidhant Gupta to lead comedy series Teen Kawwe, backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur

Currently in the pre-production stage, the comedy web series is expected to be a slice-of-life drama that blends humour, emotions, and realism to deliver a rich narrative and connect with the audience through relatable and honest storytelling. The carefully chosen actors, including Pavail, have cemented themselves as layered performers who bring sincerity and intensity to their performances, making them look natural and hard-hitting.

The presence of a strong cast and the backing of Siddharth Roy Kapur suggest that Teen Kawwe is a story rooted in relatable experiences and nuanced characters. While the collaboration has gained significant buzz, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement and more details about the web series.

While Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as the female lead, Pavail Gulatie is sure to add depth to the plot as the male lead, followed by Sidhant Gupta. Known for delivering engaging and compelling performances, Pavail has a knack for picking off-beat characters that stay with the audience, and he's sure to maintain his graph with Teen Kawwe. As the masses are eager for the details, they are even more curious to see Pavail Gulatie on the screens after his performance in Deva and Kaushaljis Vs Kaushal.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls embarrassing moment of falling into a gutter while trying to prove a point: “So much for being so cocky”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.