After the tragic news of the demise of two of the greatest actors of the Indian film industry- Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor- the month of May began with another unfortunate news. Early on May 1, CEO of the Film and Television Producers Guild Kulmeet Makkar passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Makkar was in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh during the lockdown. Makkar has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades. He has worked with Sargama and Reliance Entertainment as founder CEO of Big Music and Home Entertainment,, He was also the president and CEO at Shreya Entertainment before becoming the Guild's CEO in 2010.

Many celebrities from the film fraternity took to social media to express their grief:

Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always Remember you fondly.... Rest in peace my friend... pic.twitter.com/GUcapyjfMo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 1, 2020

Damn it... Now Kulmeet! RIP my friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 1, 2020

Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet.

Heartfelt condolences to d family.

ॐ शान्ति ! ???? pic.twitter.com/zEFPAGN07m — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2020

Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad ! pic.twitter.com/bWUrdXIJuh — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) May 1, 2020

Seems like every day we’re waking up to losing someone we knew and someone who cared deeply about Indian film. RIP #KulmeetMakkar.. your work as the CEO of Film & Television Producers Guild of India will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/jRWNHIwBL7 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 1, 2020



Makkar was working on setting up a trust- to which Netflix has pledged to contribute $1 million to help daily wage earners in the film and television industry.