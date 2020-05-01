Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.05.2020 | 10:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of the Film and Television Producers Guild, passes away 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad ! pic.twitter.com/bWUrdXIJuh— sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) May 1, 2020

After the tragic news of the demise of two of the greatest actors of the Indian film industry- Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor- the month of May began with another unfortunate news. Early on May 1, CEO of the Film and Television Producers Guild Kulmeet Makkar passed away after suffering a heart attack. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Just heard the terrible news of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KulmeetMakkar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KulmeetMakkar</a> CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad ! <a href="https://t.co/bWUrdXIJuh">pic.twitter.com/bWUrdXIJuh</a></p>— sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) <a href="https://twitter.com/sanjaysuri/status/1256075051020902400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Makkar was in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh during the lockdown. Makkar has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades. He has worked with Sargama and Reliance Entertainment as founder CEO of Big Music and Home Entertainment,, He was also the president and CEO at Shreya Entertainment before becoming the Guild's CEO in 2010. 

Many celebrities from the film fraternity took to social media to express their grief: 


Makkar was working on setting up a trust- to which Netflix has pledged to contribute $1 million to help daily wage earners in the film and television industry. 

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

Actor Rishi Kapoor passes away, Amitabh…

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites take place in…

Oscars 2021 makes a onetime exception; to…

Karan Johar apologises profusely for showing…

Esha Gupta makes her relationship with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification