Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.01.2021 | 11:23 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

RIP: Sharman Joshi’s father and Gujarati actor Arvind Joshi passes away

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arvind Joshi, who happened to be a coveted actor of his time, has breathed his last today morning. After making a prominent presence in both Bollywood and Gujarati cinema and theatre, Arvind Joshi has been one of the most looked-up-to actors of his time. Survived by two kids and a wife, Arvind Joshi is the father of Sharman Joshi and Mansi Joshi Roy.

RIP Sharman Joshi’s father and Gujarati actor Arvind Joshi passes away

While the reason for his death has not been revealed yet, the news about the last rites is yet to be announced. Arvind Joshi was most known for his work in Gujarati theatre than in the movies while for Bollywood, he has acted in movies like Ittefaq, Apmaan Ki Aag, and Sholay. As per the reports, he passed away early morning today at Nanavati Hospital.

His kids, Sharman and Mansi are married to Prem Chopra’s daughter Prerana and Rohit Roy, respectively. Arvind Joshi was also related to actress Ketki Dave and Sarita Joshi. Bollywood Hungama sends across heartfelt condolences to the family.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer by…

Vijay Raaz to resume shooting for Vidya…

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer…

SHOCKING: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam inspires…

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to reveal…

Vijay starrer Master to be remade in Hindi;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification