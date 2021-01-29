Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.01.2021 | 11:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Katrina Kaif to co-star with Kartik Aaryan in Freddy?

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The new Kartik Aaryan starrer titled Freddy to be produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies and directed by Ajay Bahl, is most likely to cast Katrina Kaif opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Katrina Kaif to co-star with Kartik Aaryan in Freddy

A source in the know informed this writer, “The film’s producers have approached Katrina with the offer, and she’s very keen to do it. The role is not only as pivotal as Kartik’s but also in some ways, more important than his.”

At this juncture of her career, Katrina is constantly looking to expand her repertoire and range of performances. She did a major cameo opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero that he produced. The offer to play the female lead in Freddy comes from Shah Rukh’s production company, and Katrina has in principle, agreed. Though the formal papers are yet to be signed.

For Kartik this is one more opportunity to climb up that ladder of stardom. Katrina is the first female superstar he will be paired with.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan’s next is titled Freddy

More Pages: Freddy Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer by…

Vijay Raaz to resume shooting for Vidya…

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer…

SHOCKING: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam inspires…

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to reveal…

Vijay starrer Master to be remade in Hindi;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification