Last Updated 25.01.2020 | 11:58 AM IST

RIP: Sejal Sharma of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji commits suicide, police discovered a suicide note

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Almost a month after Kushal Punjabi’s unfortunate suicide, Sejal Sharma of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji was found hanging by a dupatta in her rented apartment at Mira Road. The actress started off her career with modelling and has even acted in a few Bollywood films moved to Mumbai in 2017 from her native place Rajasthan.

RIP: Sejal Sharma of Dil You Happy Hai Ji commits suicide, police discovered a suicide note

 

The news of this unfortunate event reached the police at 5:30 am yesterday. Sejal was found hanging by a dupatta while her flatmate was in the other room. The police have discovered a suicide note but the police have not yet gone through the contents of it to find out what made her take this step. Sejal’s flatmate informed the police about her death.

May her soul rest in peace.

Also Read: RIP: Kushal Punjabi’s sudden demise leaves fans in shock; Karanvir Bohra confirms his death on social media

