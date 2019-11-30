Yet another incident has left the nation in shock. Priyanka Reddy, a Hyderabad vet, was brutally murdered after she was sexually assaulted by a group of men. She was burnt alive after she was raped. Ever since the incident, many actors, politicians, among others have demanded justice for the Hyderabad vet. Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Vijay Deverakonda, Rakul Preet Singh among others have condemned and urged to take strict actions against those who commit such gruesome crimes.

Salman Khan took to Twitter to express his anger and demanded justice for Priyanka Reddy. “#JusticeForPriyankaReddy These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture n death of innocent women like nirbhaya n Priyanka Reddy should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May Priyanka’s soul rest in peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Anushka Sharma also took to Twitter and wrote, “Pain..Anguish..Anger..Frustration..Disbelief.. this is absolutely horrific and should be given the severest of punishments. My thoughts and prayers are with Priyanka’s family. Justice should be served swiftly.”

Since the incident, the culprits have been arrested.