Last Updated 04.04.2020 | 10:39 AM IST

RIP: Director Sudhir Mishra’s father passed away on Thursday

Sudhir Mishra took to his Twitter to announce that his father is no more. Devendra Nath Mishra passed away due to a heart ailment and Sudhir took to social media to confirm the news. His fellow directors, Nikhil Advani nd Anubhav Sinha took to their social media to give condolences to him.

RIP Director Sudhir Mishra’s father passed away on Thursday

Sudhir tweeted a few words in the memory of his father and it read, “My Dad Dr DevendraNath Misra passed away this morning ,A Lucknow boy ,was many things . A Mathematician nwent 2become a Professor of Mathematics ,Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education,Dep. Director CSIR, Head of MP Science n Technology n  Vice. Chancellor BHU”. Anubhav Sinha announced that the time and location for his last rites. Take a look at their tweets.

Heartfelt condolences to Sudhir Mishra and his family from all of us at Bollywood Hungama.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sudhir Mishra opens up about shooting Netflix series The Serious Man alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui

