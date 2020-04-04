Sudhir Mishra took to his Twitter to announce that his father is no more. Devendra Nath Mishra passed away due to a heart ailment and Sudhir took to social media to confirm the news. His fellow directors, Nikhil Advani nd Anubhav Sinha took to their social media to give condolences to him.

Sudhir tweeted a few words in the memory of his father and it read, “My Dad Dr DevendraNath Misra passed away this morning ,A Lucknow boy ,was many things . A Mathematician nwent 2become a Professor of Mathematics ,Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education,Dep. Director CSIR, Head of MP Science n Technology n Vice. Chancellor BHU”. Anubhav Sinha announced that the time and location for his last rites. Take a look at their tweets.

My Dad Dr DevendraNath Misra passed away this morning ,A Lucknow boy ,wasmany things . A Mathematician nwent 2become a Professor of Mathematics ,Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education,Dep. Director CSIR, Head of MP Science n Technology n Vice. Chancellor BHU — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 2, 2020

Sudhir Bhai lost his father this morning to a heart ailment. Deep condolences. Last rites to be performed at 5 this evening at Jogeshwari. @IAmSudhirMishra — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 2, 2020

.@IAmSudhirMishra Is overwhelmed with all your wishes and prayers. He understands you would like to be with him in this difficult time but looking at the present social restrictions he requests you all to not step out for the last rites this evening. Stay at home and stay safe. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 2, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to Sudhir Mishra and his family from all of us at Bollywood Hungama.

