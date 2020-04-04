The entire country is facing a lockdown and this has affected everyone. Many personalities from the industry have pledged to do their bit and extend their support during these times. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together have pledged their contribution towards the PM CARES fund for Covid-19 relief and also encouraged their millions of fans to do so.

They took to their respective social media handles and shared, “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind."

"मौजूदा परिस्थितियों में, छोटे से छोटा प्रयास भी मायने रखता है। हम पूरी विनम्रता के साथ PM-CARES FUND (पीएम-केयर्स फंड) में योगदान देने का संकल्प लेते हैं, और आशा है कि आप भी इसमें योगदान देंगे। इस संकट की घड़ी में हम सब एक साथ हैं, और हम साथ मिलकर मौजूदा हालात पर काबू पाने में कामयाब होंगे। जय हिन्द!"

