Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.04.2020 | 11:25 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pledge to donate to PM-CARES Fund for Covid-19 relief

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The entire country is facing a lockdown and this has affected everyone. Many personalities from the industry have pledged to do their bit and extend their support during these times. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together have pledged their contribution towards the PM CARES fund for Covid-19 relief and also encouraged their millions of fans to do so.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pledge to donate to PM-CARES Fund for Covid-19 relief

They took to their respective social media handles and shared, “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind."

"मौजूदा परिस्थितियों में, छोटे से छोटा प्रयास भी मायने रखता है। हम पूरी विनम्रता के साथ PM-CARES FUND (पीएम-केयर्स फंड) में योगदान देने का संकल्प लेते हैं, और आशा है कि आप भी इसमें योगदान देंगे। इस संकट की घड़ी में हम सब एक साथ हैं, और हम साथ मिलकर मौजूदा हालात पर काबू पाने में कामयाब होंगे। जय हिन्द!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone shares how to combat anxiety during quarantine

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ekta Kapoor to forsake one year salary of…

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya to make his debut…

Vikrant Massey will be spending his birthday…

Mrunal Thakur says she played the role of a…

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to…

Owing to the lockdown, Pankaj Tripathi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification