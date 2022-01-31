The rumours are true. Rihanna is pregnant. The singer-entrepreneur debuted her baby bump in New York City over the weekend with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

According to People publication, the singer and the rapper walked hand-in-hand as he gave her a sweet kiss on her forehead. Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink padded jacket. She unbuttoned it at the stomach level to reveal her growing baby bump adorned in jewellery and a gold cross.

A$AP Rocky was seen donning a white half sweater over a t-shirt and a blue denim jacket. He paired it with latex black pants and black boots. The photographs were clicked by Miles Diggs.

Back in May 2020, Rocky opened up about his romance with Rihanna and called her as "love of my life." He told GQ, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Rihanna and Rocky attended the 2019 Fashion Awards in London. They even posed for photo-ops together on the red carpet. They were first linked together in 2013 when they were filming their song 'Fashion Killa'. But they began dating in 2020 January when they were spotted together on a date night.

