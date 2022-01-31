Hrithik Roshan has been in the news ever since he was spotted walking hand-in-hand with actress Saba Azad of Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge and Feels Like Ishq fame. Videos and pictures from their outing went viral, with fans wondering if the duo is dating. According to reports, the couple have been keeping their relationship under wraps for months.

According to a report in Mid-day, Hrithik and Saba also went on a holiday together in Goa. The report states that the friendship between the two has blossomed into something special and a month ago the two holidayed in Goa for some quiet moments.

The two reportedly met through a common friend and continued to stay in touch. Meanwhile, when Saba Azad was contacted by a tabloid and asked if she is dating Hrithik, she chose not to answer the question.

A close source told Bollywood Hungama, that the pair is reportedly dating but they are keeping quiet about it. The source said, "Duggu prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has wrapped one schedule of Vikram Vedha remake. Meanwhile, Saba Azad will star in SonyLiv's series Rocket Boys.

