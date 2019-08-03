Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.08.2019 | 6:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Rift between Sanjay Dutt and daughter Trishala Dutt escalates

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Among the barrage of good wishes that Sanjay Dutt received on his 60th birthday on July 29, the one that was conspicuous by her absence was the star’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt who has been living away from her father, in the USA, since her birth. And now it seems the breach between Baba and his Beti has gone beyond the geographical.

Rift between Sanjay Dutt and daughter Trishala Dutt escalates

On his 60th birthday, daughter Trishala sent no greetings to her father. Just a week prior to Dutt’s birthday, Trishala had posted a heartrending message on social media about the death of her boyfriend. Dutt, we are told, had no reaction to this life-changing tragedy in his daughter’s life. “It seems Sanju has shut the door on Trishala. They don’t communicate at all. He has zero knowledge of what goes in her life. There is no connect, direct or indirect, between them,” says a friend of the Dutt.

Eyebrows were raised about Trishala’s complete omission from the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, a close friend of Dutt had commented on how cruel it was to leave out such an important part from the actor’s biography.

But now the rift has gone far beyond a denial of the daughter’s existence in a film that was in any way farcically fictional. Now, the estrangement is out in the open.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt OPENS up about missing the love of her life as she attends a wedding

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ali Fazal calls out producers of Tadka for…

WHOA! Sanjay Dutt’s debut Marathi…

Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Soha Ali Khan's…

Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha shot for the…

Sanjay Dutt’s 60th birthday plans sabotaged…

On his 60th birthday, Sanjay Dutt to launch…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification