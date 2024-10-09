The excitement is palpable as the highly anticipated trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri has finally dropped, sending waves of enthusiasm across the fanbase! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this latest installment in the hit franchise promises an unforgettable clash of horror and comedy this Diwali.

The trailer sees Kartik Aaryan return as Rooh Baba, a character that has won hearts with his quirky charm and comedic flair. Joining Aaryan is the incomparable Vidya Balan who previously played the iconic character Manjulika in the original part. Balan’s portrayal of the enigmatic spirit had sent chills down spines. But this time the franchise has gone a step forward and is filled with several twists and moments meandering the film’s story.

The trailer reveals glimpses of their impending clash, showcasing a face-off between Rooh Baba and Manjulika that fans have been eagerly waiting for. With its clever writing, stunning visuals, and engaging storyline, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 aims to pull the audiences to theatres and ensure a Diwali celebration like no other. Rooh Baba's comedic escapades against the backdrop of Manjulika's haunting presence set the stage for an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most iconic horror-comedy franchises in India that has always delivered a plethora of entertainment and won the hearts of audiences. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a phenomenal hit, released during the initial phase of the post-pandemic era, and it opened the doors of theaters, pulling in massive crowds after a long time. The film not only broke records with its whopping collections of around Rs 266 crore but also became the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

Moreover, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 boasts an amazing cast. While it will feature Kartik Aaryan, it will also see Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, along with a supporting cast that includes Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and many more. This ensemble supporting cast adds a distinct charm to the horror comedy.

As evident from the trailer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 returns with its signature tune and promises to be an entertaining watch. It is clear that the film has a strong musical score, which will be a major highlight to look out for. Mark your calendars, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

