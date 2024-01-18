Rohit Shetty confirms Golmaal 5: “I think you will get it in the next 2 years”

Renowned for its humour, the Golmaal franchise stands as a cherished comedy series in the film industry. Director Rohit Shetty, currently promoting his first web series Indian Police Force, delighted fans by confirming the return of Golmaal with its fifth installment. Expressing his commitment, Shetty revealed plans to commence work on Golmaal 5 within the next two years.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty recently said, “Golmaal 5 will happen for sure. Looking at the response, I will have to make it a little soon. I think you will get Golmaal 5 in the next 2 years,” while admitting that he plans to make it grander than the previous instalments.

“I think, cinema in today’s time has to be grand and bigger than the likes of All The Best and Golmaal, which I made back in the day. By big, I don’t mean action. I can’t add action in Golmaal, but I can amp up the scale in the genre. There are so many fans of Golmaal, and I am making this brand for the fans. The next Golmaal film has to be bigger, and better though it’s a comedy franchise,” he said.

He also plans on making other projects which are not set in the cop universe. “Even I feel the need to make a film like Chennai Express. If I crack a story which is good and grand, I will make a fresh film,” he said.

Meanwhile, Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force marks Shetty’s digital directorial debut. The series also stars Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The seven-episode series is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Prime Video.

