Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer clarifies claims of offering free legal service

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

At present, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor who passed away on June 14 was found hanging in his apartment. Actress Rhea Chakraborty is currently the prime accused in the case and is being investigated. Meanwhile, there have been reports doing the rounds that the actress's lawyer Satish Maneshinde is fighting her case without any charge.

Smita Parikh, who is a family friend of Sushant Singh Rajput during an interview on TV, alleged that Rhea informed her that the lawyer is offering his services for free. Smita also alleged that if not Rhea then someone must be paying the lawyer's fee.

Now, in an official statement, Satish clarified the matter and said, “What Rhea said in her interview was only that I didn't raise bills in her case and whatever people are saying that I approached her for this case and offered my services for free is not true. Fees is a matter between me and my client.”

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house earlier today to be interrogated by the CBI. Her brother Showik who is also named in the FIR was interrogated on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty clarifies money laundering issue in Sushant Singh Rajput’s companies

