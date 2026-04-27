Actor Rhea Chakraborty has received significant legal relief after a Mumbai special court ordered the defreezing of bank accounts belonging to her, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and their mother Sandhya Chakraborty. These accounts had been frozen in 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau during its investigation linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty wins legal relief after court defreezes bank accounts frozen in 2020

According to reports, the special NDPS court found that the Narcotics Control Bureau had not followed the mandatory procedure under Section 68F of the NDPS Act within the stipulated time frame. As a result, the court held that the continuation of the freezing orders could not be sustained and allowed the release of the remaining accounts. It also noted that there was no compliance with Sub-section (2) of Section 68F and that no order had been passed as required under the provision, leading to the application being allowed.

The accounts were originally frozen when the Narcotics Control Bureau initiated a drugs-related probe in 2020 following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a case that drew massive public attention and saw multiple agencies carrying out parallel investigations.

With this ruling, a long-standing financial restriction on the family has been lifted, marking another important development in the prolonged legal aftermath of the case. As she continues to rebuild both personally and professionally, actor Rhea Chakraborty will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Netflix show Family Business.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty on making a comeback with Family Business after going through nightmare, “I wasn’t okay with my fate being decided by trolls, social media and media”

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