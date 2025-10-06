Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, have reportedly welcomed a baby girl. While the couple is yet to make an official announcement, several media outlets have confirmed the news, citing sources close to the family.

It’s a girl! Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcome their first child

Sshura gave birth on Sunday at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital, where she had been admitted on Thursday, October 4. The news was confirmed to Hindustan Times by a member of Arbaaz's team, who stated, “Both the mom and the baby are fine. It’s an emotional moment for the whole family and they are just happy.”

The family celebrations are already in full swing. Arbaaz’s elder brother, superstar Salman Khan, who was reportedly out of town for work, is said to have rushed back to Mumbai to be with the family for the special occasion. Several other family members were seen visiting the hospital throughout Saturday, and Arbaaz was spotted making frequent visits to check on his wife.

This is Arbaaz’s second child. He is already father to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan, his son from his previous marriage to actor and television personality Malaika Arora. Arbaaz and Malaika separated in 2016 and were officially divorced in 2017.

Arbaaz and Sshura, who tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai residence, had recently hosted a low-key baby shower. The event, held in the last week of September, was attended by close friends and family members, including Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan. The couple arrived at the venue twinning in yellow, and were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi before the celebration began.

Arbaaz, who was previously in a long-term relationship with Giorgia Andriani before marrying Sshura, has largely kept his personal life private in recent years. The couple’s wedding announcement in December had come as a surprise to many, with Arbaaz sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram: "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan celebrate baby shower ahead of birth of their first child: “It’s a fresh new feeling”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.