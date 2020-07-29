Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty that alleged her of abetment of suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput along with her family members. A team of four officers have already left for Mumbai after the FIR was filed to look into the investigation. Sushant’s father has even accused Rhea and her family of distancing him from his family and that Rhea threatened to leak his medical records.

Rhea’s lawyer was to file for an anticipatory bail today in the High Court or the Sessions Court. However, the lawyer Satish Manishinde has confirmed that the actress has filed a petition in Supreme Court for Sushant’s death case investigation to be transferred to Mumbai from Patna, Bihar, the actor’s home town. According to Sushant’s family’s lawyer, Vikas Singh, they were not satisfied by the way that Mumbai Police carried the investigation and hence they filed for an FIR in Mumbai.

Along with Rhea, 5 other members of her family have been accused of these charges, too.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to apply for an anticipatory bail

