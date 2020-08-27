Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a new turn. After months of investigation and multiple allegations levelled against her, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has finally spoken up and said her side of the story.

Speaking to Aaj Tak on August 27, Rhea Chakraborty was asked about why she left on June 8. There were reports that due to a fight between her and Sushant, she decided to leave his residence after staying with him during the lockdown. Speaking about it, Rhea said that she was left hurt and upset when Sushant did not call her back after she left his Bandra apartment on June 8. "I was definitely very upset and hurt. Mujhe kaafi bura lag raha tha unhone mujhe call back nahi kiya. Unhone mujhe waapas nahi bulaya. Is it over for him? Itna hi thaa? I thought. Ki ab main bimaar hoon toh aap nahi chahte mujhe? Naturally, bura feel hota hai. (I was definitely very upset and hurt. I was quite upset that he did not call me back and did not ask me to come back. Is it over for him? Was it all? I thought. Now that I am sick, you don’t love me anymore? Naturally, I feel bad)."

“June 2-3 he started asking me to leave. I was also unwell, I was getting anxiety attacks. June 8, I had a therapy session, and I didn't want to do at my parents' place because I didn't want them to see me like this. Sushant told me to leave before the therapy, I asked him to let me go after the session, but he insisted. His sister was coming over; he insisted that I leave before she arrives. I said I will leave only when his sister Meetu, who lives in Gurgaon, arrives. But he kept pushing me to leave before she arrives. His family and I did not share a good bond, but I understand what a family bond is like, and I wanted her to come so he would be in good hands,” she said.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra apartment. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

