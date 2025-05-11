Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning comeback with Pathaan (2023). The film became SRK’s first Rs. 500 crores grosser and also the highest grosser of Bollywood, beating the long-standing record of Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017). As a result, there was a lot of excitement when reports emerged that the producers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), are working on Pathaan 2. And now, an interesting development has come to light with regard to the film’s shooting location.

REVEALED: Yash Raj Films in talks to shoot Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan 2 in Chile

The President of Chile, His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, recently arrived in India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. He then came to Mumbai and conversed with filmmakers to explore the possibility of shooting movies in his country. Actor Anshuman Jha, in an interaction with Mid-Day, opened up on this aspect.

He said that he not only met the Chilean President but also Carolina Arredondo, the Minister of Culture and Arts, to discuss a cultural exchange via his production house, First Ray Films. He has begun conversations to shoot Lakadbaggha 3 next year. While speaking to the tabloid, he also divulged that even YRF is considering shooting Pathaan 2 in Chile.

Mid-Day mentioned a claim from a source that the Chilean delegation visited YRF Studios. Anshuman Jha’s quote followed, which said, “There are concrete conversations of Pathaan 2 by Yash Raj Films and Lakadbaggha 3 being shot in Chile next year. I hope we help His Excellency’s vision of bringing the beauty of Chile to the world through our cinema.”

Pathaan’s first part also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and was directed by Siddharth Anand. It told the story of a spy fighting a dangerous terrorist who had joined hands with Pakistan to destroy India. It is also a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Hence, in a crucial scene, Salman Khan appeared in a special appearance, reprising the role of Tiger. The scene of SRK and Salman fighting baddies together generated a historic craze in cinemas.

Speaking of Lakadbaggha (2023), it was produced by Anshuman Jha and also starred him in a leading role along with Ridhi Dogra and Paresh Pahuja. The film, based on an animal-loving vigilante, got massive acclaim worldwide. This motivated Anshuman to announce Lakadbaggha 2 and it was shot in Indonesia. Coincidentally, both Lakadbaggha and Pathaan were released in the same month of January 2023.

