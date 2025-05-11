The actor’s silence during Operation Sindoor and Indian Army retaliation has not gone down well with social media users.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has found himself in the midst of a social media storm after posting a brief comment on the India-Pakistan ceasefire announced on Saturday evening by US President Donald Trump. The actor, who had remained noticeably silent during India’s military response — Operation Sindoor — to the Pahalgam terror attack, tweeted about the ceasefire shortly after the announcement was made. However, the tweet drew sharp criticism from netizens, compelling Khan to delete the post soon after.

Salman Khan faces backlash over ‘Ceasefire’ tweet; deletes post

Over the past few days, several prominent Bollywood celebrities have openly voiced their support for the Indian Armed Forces and condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region. Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike against terrorist hubs, was widely praised by actors, filmmakers, and citizens alike. Yet, Salman Khan refrained from commenting on the Indian Army’s efforts or the volatile border situation, choosing instead to post, “Thank God for the ceasefire” when it was announced. The actor’s last post on the incident was soon when he posted a condolence message following the initial terror attack in Pahalgam.

His tweet following the ceasefire was seen by many as ill-timed and insensitive. Social media users quickly called him out for ignoring the sacrifices of the Indian soldiers while choosing to speak only after a diplomatic truce was announced. As the backlash intensified, Salman Khan quietly deleted the tweet without offering any clarification, further fuelling criticism and sparking debates online about the responsibilities of public figures during national crises.

While many celebrities continue to stand in solidarity with the nation’s armed forces, Salman Khan’s brief and ultimately deleted message has once again brought into focus the role of influential voices during times of national conflict — and the consequences of staying silent when it matters most.

Meanwhile, in a worrying development, reports suggest that Pakistan has already violated the ceasefire within hours of its announcement. Fresh attacks were allegedly carried out in certain Indian regions late Saturday night, leaving citizens furious and disappointed over the breach of trust.

