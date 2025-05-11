The telly star clarified his character Raghav was always meant to be a short-term appearance on the Star Plus show.

Amid swirling rumours about his exit from Anupama and alleged differences with lead actress Rupali Ganguly, actor Manish Goel has finally broken his silence and set the record straight. Speaking to Money Control, Goel clarified that his role as Raghav was never meant to be permanent and was designed as a limited-time appearance from the outset.

Manish Goel clears air on Anupama exit rumours and fallout buzz with Rupali Ganguly

“My character was only meant to last four months. Out of that, I have completed three months already,” he stated, dismissing claims that he was quitting the show due to internal conflict. He further shared, “When a cameo of an actor is extended, it works excellently for them and if it is not, then also fine, you were already informed about the same in advance”, indicating that there was no sudden change or fallout that led to his character wrapping up.

The buzz around Goel’s alleged exit intensified following reports that hinted at a fallout between him and Rupali Ganguly, with rumours suggesting that their off-screen differences may have led to his departure. An India Forums report even hinted that the show might be heading for another leap, further fuelling speculation. However, Manish was quick to shut down these reports. “Not quitting as of now, no information on the leap too,” he asserted.

Addressing the rumours of a tiff with Ganguly, the actor said, “Rupali aur meri pehchaan aaj ki nahi hai (We don’t know each other from now). I have known her since I landed in Mumbai. This is the fourth time I am working with her. Usually, there is no fire without a spark, but in this case, there is neither spark nor fire. I do not know why people spread such things. This is false.”

Manish Goel made his entry into the popular Star Plus series earlier this year as Raghav, a character who added drama and intrigue to the evolving storyline. While the show continues to captivate audiences, it also stars Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in the lead roles.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna shares excitement as he returns to Star Plus, albeit not in Anupama; marks his new role as host on Holi Mahasangam

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.