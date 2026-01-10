On Friday, January 9, the Madras High Court ruled in favour of Jana Nayagan’s makers and asked the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate. The CBFC immediately challenged that decision and requested a fresh review. Following the appeal, the court put its earlier order on hold for now. It also noted that the producers of the Vijay-starrer appeared to have created an unnecessary sense of urgency about the film’s release date, which may have pressured the court, as reported by Live Law. The case will be heard again on January 21, which puts a question mark on whether the much-awaited flick would be able to make it in cinemas this month.

REVEALED in Madras High Court order: Scenes in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan that triggered CBFC complaint – National Flag visuals, Army references, foreign powers provoking religious conflict

Bollywood Hungama has a copy of the court order, which revealed that the producer had applied for certification on December 18, 2025. The film was screened for the Examining Committee on December 19, and the committee unanimously recommended U/A 16+ subject to modifications. The makers carried out the cuts and submitted the required Form IX on December 24, with the record showing the excised portions were verified.

Then came the twist. On January 5, the CBFC informed the producers that the ‘competent authority’ had decided to send the film to a Revising Committee due to a complaint alleging content issues, specifically, claims of hurting religious sensibilities and portrayal of armed forces.

The complaint, reproduced in court, flagged allegations about the film’s scenes and dialogues. It claimed the movie shows ‘visuals and dialogues’ suggesting foreign powers stoking large-scale religious conflict in India. The complainant claimed that it might potentially disturb religious harmony. It also pointed to multiple Army-related references and alleged that no defence expert was included in the Examining Committee despite such content.

Another flashpoint mentioned in the order was visuals involving the National Flag, a portion that, the court notes, had already been asked to be excised during the original examination and was removed.

Crucially, the court observed that the complainant was himself a member of the Examining Committee, and that many of the points raised in his complaint overlapped with objections he had already recorded earlier, that is, objections that were subsequently complied with through cuts. The judge went on to call the grievance an ‘afterthought’ and ‘motivated’, warning that such reversals could erode the sanctity of the CBFC process.

Holding that the Chairperson’s power to refer a film to a Revising Committee ended once the Board accepted the Examining Committee recommendation (communicated on December 22), the court said the later referral decision uploaded on January 6 was without jurisdiction.

