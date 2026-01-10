Bollywood Hungama has been giving readers exclusive updates about one of the most-awaited films of 2026, Naagzilla. A few days ago, we reported that the comic caper might not be able to make it on Independence Day as planned. We now bring to you another exciting news from the sets of the film. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the role of the antagonist is being played by none other than Ravi Kishan.

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Kishan to play antagonist in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilla

A source told us, “Kartik Aaryan’s character is important and so is that of the villain in the story. The makers realized that Ravi Kishan fits the bill perfectly. He has always been a fine actor and has proved his worth in recent times with his performances in Laapataa Ladies (2024), Mamla Legal Hai (2024), Son Of Sardaar 2 (2025) etc. Ravi was quite excited to come on board this unique film and to play a very interesting and well-written character.”

The source further said, “The scenes between Kartik Aaryan and Ravi Kishan are expected to be something to watch out for.”

In Naagzilla, Kartik Aaryan plays a shape-shifting nag. The film was announced last year and was scheduled for a release on August 14 to take advantage of the Independence Day weekend and is now expected to release later this year.

Earlier, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “The shoot is expected to be wrapped up in a few months. Moreover, this is a film with heavy VFX. As a result, the post-production is going to take a lot of time. The makers of the film and lead actor Kartik Aaryan are very clear that they don’t want to rush through the process. They are aware that they have a special film in hand and want to nurture and fine-tune it properly before presenting it to the audience.”

Naagzilla is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey fame and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films. It marks the first association of Kartik Aaryan and Mahaveer Jain, Mahaveer Jain and Karan Johar and the second film for Kartik and KJo after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

