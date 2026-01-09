The much-anticipated sequel Awarapan 2 is now expected to hit cinemas in May or June 2026, producer Mukesh Bhatt has clarified, dispelling reports that its change of date was driven by competition from other major releases such as Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. Awarapan 2, the follow-up to the 2007 action-romance drama Awarapan starring Emraan Hashmi, was widely reported to have been pushed from an earlier April slot amid a crowded release calendar. However, Bhatt said the postponement is rooted in production realities rather than strategic box office avoidance.

Mukesh Bhatt clarifies Awarapan 2 date shift not due to Dhurandhar 2, Toxic competition

“The release date of Awarapan 2 has been shifted to either in May or June because while shooting for the film, Emraan Hashmi met with an accident and he had to go through surgery. As a result, he isn’t allowed to do action for 45 days. So, all the action sequences will be performed later,” Bhatt told PTI, underlining that the delay is linked to the actor’s recovery and the remaining shoot schedule. “I’m not scared of Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic,” he added.

According to Bhatt, only one schedule — around 20 days of shooting in Malaysia — is left before the film can be completed. This remaining block of work, which includes key action sequences, is expected to be undertaken after Emraan Hashmi’s medical rest period concludes.

The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, earned a cult following for its intense story and Emraan Hashmi’s performance. The sequel reunites Hashmi with director Nitin Kakkar and writer Bilal Siddiqui, and is reported to feature Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

