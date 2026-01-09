The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ censor certificate to the much-anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagan starring Vijay, but the board has moved to appeal the decision, keeping the film’s release status uncertain. The producers, KVN Productions LLP, had approached the High Court after the CBFC failed to grant certification in time for the film’s planned January 9 theatrical release, prompting last-minute postponement and a legal challenge.

A single-judge bench led by Justice P. T. Asha intervened, setting aside a directive that had referred the film to a Revising Committee and instead ordered the CBFC to issue the U/A certificate immediately. The court observed that once the Examining Committee had recommended a U/A certification subject to excisions and those cuts had been carried out, the certificate should follow automatically. The judge also noted that objections raised afterward by a single member were effectively an “afterthought.”

However, the CBFC has appealed the order to the Chief Justice, arguing that the single judge did not provide an opportunity for the board to file a counter-affidavit and that the judge exceeded the scope of relief requested. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that a single judge cannot reshuffle the certification process and that the Chairman retains the right to refer a film to the Revising Committee under rules.

During the hearing, senior advocates highlighted procedural concerns. Counsel for the producers reiterated that the regional CBFC office had informed them on December 22, 2025, that the film would receive a U/A certificate after stipulated cuts were made — which the makers complied with — and that only formal issuance was pending. The High Court questioned why the release date was fixed before the certificate was in hand and why the board wasn’t given a short period to respond officially to the petition.

The court also reflected on broader procedural safeguards, urging that adequate opportunities to reply should be afforded to statutory bodies, just as to individual litigants.

Justice Asha’s order stressed that the CBFC Chairperson acted “without jurisdiction” in reopening certification after the Examining Committee had cleared the film, a view grounded in the Cinematograph Certification Rules. Under the board’s internal process, once the Examining Committee’s decision is communicated and excisions carried out, the formal certificate is expected to follow without further obstacles.

While the High Court directed immediate certification, the appeal to the Chief Justice means enforcement of the single judge’s order is stayed, and the matter has been adjourned for further hearing on January 21. The delay means Jana Nayagan’s release remains in limbo despite earlier advance bookings and interest.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth and starring Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and others, is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the season. The company behind the film had highlighted the financial stakes and timing around the Pongal 2026 release window, underscoring the commercial implications of the certification delay.

