The trailer of the biggest Hindi film of 2025, War 2, was finally unveiled earlier in the day. Unlike promos of other big-scale films, it doesn’t follow the set template. Most of the dialogues are in the form of voiceovers. Also, as reported by Bollywood Hungama earlier, it has a duration of less than 3 minutes (2 minutes and 35 seconds). As expected, it further touches upon the face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. But if you observe closely, it also gives out a clue about the character of Kiara Advani.

REVEALED: Kiara Advani’s character Kavya in Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2 is the daughter of Colonel Luthra played by Ashutosh Rana

In the teaser of War 2, which was unveiled on May 20, 2025, Kiara Advani’s bikini-clad avatar stole the show, though she appeared for a mere two seconds. But in the trailer, she gets a lot of relevance. The trailer hints that she is the love interest of Hrithik’s cool spy character, Kabir. But she’s not just an arm candy in the film. She also gets a chance to do action and that also stands out in the trailer.

However, one quick shot that is significant is where she’s in army uniform and she’s seen saluting a senior officer. The name on the tag of her uniform in this shot is Kavya Luthra. In other words, one can conclude that she is the daughter of Colonel Luthra, the mentor and head of the protagonists in the YRF Spy Universe. This adds an interesting layer to the story, more so because at a crucial point in the trailer, we also see Colonel Luthra and Kabir in a confrontational mode. In fact, Luthra even spits on the lover of her daughter. How this plays in the film will be something to watch out for.

Interestingly, a few netizens have also made this observation.

So she's the daughter of Colonel Luthra now makes sense!#WAR2TrailerEuphoria pic.twitter.com/kkkysN9J6W — aFORarthur ❁ (@curiouS_parth) July 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is on cloud nine as she and her husband Sidharth Malhotra welcomed a baby boy on July 15. A few days later, on July 31, she’ll celebrate her birthday. In short, this will be her first birthday after becoming a mother.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and releases in cinemas on August 14.

