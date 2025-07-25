Murderbaad shows added in Chandigarh, Hyderabad; director Arnab Chatterjee says, “We made Murderbaad with passion and a lot of heart”

Bollywood’s July box office is seeing a clash of newcomers, with Arnab Chatterjee’s Murderbaad maintaining its presence. Despite the continued performance of Saiyaara, the thriller has sustained its run and added shows in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and other key centers starting week 2.

The film, which opened on a modest number of screens, is gradually expanding its reach through word of mouth. Featuring Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Kanikka Kapur, it is set against a Jaipur backdrop that adds a unique visual setting to the thriller.

“Murderbaad is another surprise of the season. Despite competing with a bigger film like Saiyaara, its occupancies are climbing day by day—cinemas are reporting added shows and repeat audiences. This is how a sleeper hit builds,” said a trade analyst.

Director Arnab Chatterjee stated, “We made Murderbaad with passion and a lot of heart. The fact that audiences are discovering the film and talking about it beyond the first weekend is the biggest reward for me as a debut director. Especially when the box office finds itself packed, I am grateful that the audience is taking out time for my film.”

Industry trackers note that Murderbaad is maintaining occupancy despite competition. While Saiyaara captured early attention, Arnab Chatterjee’s debut feature is gradually building its presence. Its continued performance into the second week has drawn attention from trade analysts.

