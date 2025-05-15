The twists and turns in the Bhool Chuk Maaf legal row continue. On May 14, both PVR Inox and Maddock Films reached a consensus. As per reports, the Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer will now release in cinemas on May 23. But what has shocked the industry and trade is that there are chances that the romcom will be made available on Amazon Prime Video in two weeks, that is, on June 6.

REVEALED: The INSIDE story of Dinesh Vijan vs PVR legal battle; Bhool Chuk Maaf verdict SHOCKS the industry; exhibitors feel betrayed, fear a dangerous precedent that could shatter the 8-week theatrical window

A source told Bollywood Hungama what happened, “PVR Inox dragged Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films to court for cancelling Bhool Chuk Maaf’s theatrical release at the last minute and going directly on OTT. The belief was that Dinesh Vijan would land in a soup and that he would try for an out-of-court settlement. But the reality was that the producer was willing to fight the case until the very end. He had made it clear that if the decision was not in his favour in the Bombay High Court, he would knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. This was not what PVR had anticipated. They felt the matter would be resolved in a few days but Vijan was willing to fight it out for months.”

The source continued, “This is when PVR decided to sit across the table and end the matter. Dinesh Vijan at first asked for simultaneous OTT and theatrical release but it was not agreed upon. Eventually, both parties agreed, with the intervention of the court, that Bhool Chuk Maaf need to first release in cinemas and then it can premiere on Amazon Prime Video after two weeks. It might also be changed to four weeks, as per insiders. Last week, while filing the case, PVR had asked for Rs. 60 crores in damages over breach of contract. This demand has now been withdrawn.”

As expected, the development stunned the exhibition sector. A trade expert said, “The standard rule is that a film needs to be exclusively in cinemas for 8 weeks. Only then can it arrive on a streaming platform. If a producer refuses to follow this directive, then the national chains do not release that particular movie in their properties. A lot of Tamil and Telugu films arrive on OTT in 4 weeks and many of these movies don’t get a release in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. But this case changes everything. Now, so many South filmmakers will also demand the release of their film in the national chains even if they don’t follow the 8-week window. Even producers of small Bollywood films can use this case.”

The expert continued, “Last week, the whole exhibition sector was rooting for PVR Inox for filing this case but the May 14 outcome has angered the theatres. PVR Inox can claim victory, claiming that they managed to get Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas. But at what cost? The case was in their favour. Maddock had signed the contract, stating an exclusive theatrical release for Bhool Chuk Maaf. Then why did they opt for such a decision?”

Exhibitors speak up

Exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi said, “The official statements are still to come out. But if the two-week window directive is being agreed upon, then it sets a very wrong precedent. The confidence of those who have invested in the exhibition sector and those who are shareholders of listed companies in the sector will be shattered if these sorts of precedents are set. On one hand, we are discussing how the eight-week exclusive window is not enough and it should become a longer, wider window. On the other hand, this sort of scenario is detrimental to business. This ruling not just affects exhibitors. A proper window, like Mr Aamir Khan has also said, is beneficial to everyone in the value chain. Theatrical is a great monetization medium that sets the ball rolling for other avenues of monetization to be optimized. Hence, I hope producers stop being short-sighted and think long-term.”

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal, meanwhile, explained, “This can’t be a precedent. But since the matter went to court, the decision in this case has been taken as per the order of the court.” When asked if other producers can use this case to lower the theatrical-OTT window, he replied, “No, they can’t. The conclusion in this case happened because of the court order.”

