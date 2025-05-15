Pulkit Samrat, who has been grabbing attention for his intense boxer transformation in the upcoming much-anticipated series Glory, has officially wrapped up shooting for the project. Marking the end of this power-packed journey, the actor celebrated the wrap with a special bash attended by his wife and actress Kriti Kharbanda, along with the entire team of Glory.

Pulkit Samrat wraps up Glory, rings in the celebration with Kriti Kharbanda

The couple arrived twinning in black—serving effortless style and winning hearts with their chemistry and charm. Sharing his excitement on Instagram Stories, Pulkit wrote: “Season Wrap!! A lot of people's hard work went into this one! Feeling overwhelmed by the rush, adrenaline, and excitement of being on this set!! Can't wait for the world to witness our passion!!”

Pulkit’s transformation into a gritty boxer has already created buzz, and fans are eagerly waiting to see him in this never-seen-before avatar. Beyond Glory, the actor is also gearing up for Raahu Ketu and will next be seen in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. The latter, which also stars Isabelle Kaif opposite Pulkit, was earlier supposed to release on May 16 but was recently postponed to May 23. Kriti, on the other hand, was in the news earlier this week for trying out funny yoga poses while dubbing for a project.

