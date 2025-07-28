In a powerful birthday surprise, actor-producer Saqib Saleem unveiled the teaser of his first production venture Baby Do Die Do, featuring his sister Huma Qureshi in the lead as a desi female assassin. The teaser was launched on July 28 — Huma’s birthday — and marks the debut project of their banner Saleem Siblings.

The teaser, which was earlier released quietly as a “sneaky link,” has now been officially unveiled on the big screen. It was first screened in theatres alongside the release of Maalik, a Rajkummar Rao starrer in which Huma also made a special appearance in a sizzling item number. The film has already stirred intrigue for its scale, stylized action, and gripping theme.

Saqib, overwhelmed with emotion and pride, shared a heartfelt note alongside the teaser’s official release. The caption read, “Huma, It’s your birthday today… and somehow the universe decided this is the day the whole world finally sees the Baby Do Die Do Teaser (Yes yes, we dropped a sneaky link before… but not everybody was lucky enough to get it) This time, it’s out there. Big screen. Big scale. Big risk. And you’re right at the center of it owning every frame. I’ve seen you live this role. Through the madness, the silence, the chaos — you didn’t just act in this film… you became it. As a producer, I know what it took to pull this off. But as your brother… I’m just standing here in awe. Happy Birthday, Huma. You’ve never needed noise to make an impact. And today the whole world’s watching. Proud of you. Always. Love, Saqib”.

In Baby Do Die Do, Huma steps into the shoes of Baby Karmarkar — a mysterious, gritty assassin with a haunting past. The film promises a mix of stylized violence, emotional undercurrents, and an unapologetically desi flair.

The teaser has already sparked conversation online for Huma’s fierce transformation and the film’s edgy tone. With Saleem Siblings entering the production arena, audiences can expect fresh narratives led by authentic talent and strong performances. Baby Do Die Do is slated to release later this year.

