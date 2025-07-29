After delivering a global chartbuster with Snake alongside Jason Derulo — which has racked up over 130 million views and counting — Nora Fatehi is back to light up the international music scene. In a major development, she reunites with Tanzanian hitmaker Rayvanny for Tetema, a power-packed recreation of the original Afro-Bongo anthem made famous by Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz. But this time, it comes with an exciting twist — Nora Fatehi will not just feature in the track but also lend her vocals, marking her return as a singer on the global stage.

EXCLUSIVE: After Snake, Nora Fatehi set to spark another global hit with Rayvanny’s ‘Tetema’; lends her voice to multi-lingual track

The track, titled Oh Mama Tetema, is set to release on August 7, and sources close to the production confirm that the reimagined track may be titled Oh Mama Tetema and will blend Afro-Bongo beats with Nora’s unmistakable brand of glamour and performance energy. What’s even more striking is the multilingual lyrical blend, with Nora delivering her lines in English, Hindi, and Swahili, a move that not only expands the song’s cultural reach but reinforces her image as a truly global entertainer.

“Nora isn’t just lending her presence to the music video — she’s actually singing on the track. ‘Tetema’ will see her blend Hindi, English, and Swahili with her trademark energy. This marks a major leap in her global music journey, and the fusion vibe of the song reflects her evolution as a true international artist,” says a well-placed industry source.

This new track reunites Nora and Rayvanny after their 2019 viral hit Pepeta, which had earned both stars international acclaim. Tetema is expected to take things several notches higher — a global fusion anthem that promises to be as infectious on dance floors as it is on streaming platforms.

True to form, Nora will also be curating bold fashion-forward looks for the music video. Known for her trendsetting aesthetics, the Tetema visuals are set to celebrate modern Afro-pop culture with a high-octane style quotient.

Backed by T-Series, one of India’s biggest music powerhouses, the song is already being touted as one of the most anticipated cross-cultural collaborations of the year. With Nora’s sizzling screen presence and now, her vocals adding a whole new dimension, Tetema may well become the next global obsession.

As the August 7 release draws near, fans across continents are eagerly waiting to witness Nora Fatehi — the dancer, the performer, and now, the multilingual singer — bringing her “swag and spice” back to the mic, this time louder and more global than ever.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi stuns in Louis Vuitton power suit at Paris Fashion Week

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.