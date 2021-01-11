A few days back Kartik Aaryan revealed his character’s look in his upcoming film Dhamaka. The image which was shared on social media went viral with Kartik’s fans liking and sharing the post. Interestingly though, Kartik was not really the first choice for the lead protagonist of the film. In fact, we hear that the film was initially offered to Taapsee Pannu and later to Kriti Sanon. However, with both actresses opting out, the venture underwent a re-write and landed in Kartik’s lap.

"Originally Dhamaka was to be a female centric film with the lead female role playing the central protagonist. Keeping the concept in mind the venture was offered to Taapsee Pannu, but the actress turned down the project”, says a source in the know.

Following Taapsee’s exit from Dhamaka, the film which was initially being directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Azure Entertainment, was then offered to Kriti Sanon. On her part, Sanon was pretty kicked about playing a journalist, however she later abandoned the venture without a reason. “Post Kriti walking out of Dhamaka, Azure Entertainment sold the project to Ram Madhvani, while director Rahul Dholakia got busy with other projects. In the meantime Madhvani, decided to go ahead with the film in association with RSVP, and went in for a re-write converting the film from a female centric protagonist to a male centric one”, claims our well placed industry source.

As for Kartik Aaryan coming on board for Dhamaka, the source continues, “It really is interesting especially since Pati Patni Aur Woh that featured Kartik Aaryan initially was also to feature Taapsee Pannu but even that didn't work out!”

Currently, Dhamaka is being directed by Ram Madhvani and features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The story of the film follows the journey of a news reporter who gets demoted, and grabs a risky assignment to interview a terrorist, only to realize that he has endangered himself and a host of others in the process.

Also Read: After ending the year with Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan kicks off the new year with his first shoot

More Pages: Dhamaka Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.