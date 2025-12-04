REVEALED: Dhurandhar’s first half is 2 hours and 4 minutes long; overseas delivery delayed; first day early shows might be affected in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji

A day is left for the release of Dhurandhar and Bollywood Hungama has learned that the makers are in a race against time to deliver the content in cinemas.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "This usually happens with South films and it's rare to see what's happening with Dhurandhar. The content delivery has got delayed and has not been delivered in overseas territories. This has caused distress among the distributors releasing the film in foreign shores."

The trade source continued, "All eyes are on Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. As per the time zone, these territories will play Dhurandhar first. But due to non delivery of content, it is expected that the few shows of the film in these countries will be cancelled. The team is making sure that at least the shows on Friday evening and night play as per the schedule. Also, the team is also trying its best to supply the content in other foreign territories like the United Kingdom, Middle East, North America etc."

2 hour long first half

Meanwhile, exhibition insiders have shared an interesting information with Bollywood Hungama, "The first half of the film is more than 2 hours long, clocking a run time of 2 hours and 4 minutes. The second half is comparatively shorter, as it has a duration of 1 hours and 28 minutes."

No IMAX on Friday

Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama reported that in India, the IMAX version of Dhurandhar will not be played on Friday. The IMAX properties will play the non-IMAX version, again, due to non delivery of content on time. However, a source said, "The makers of the team are trying their best, but it seems like on Friday, the content won’t reach the IMAX theatres.”

