In a surprising turn of events, Saif Ali Khan has reportedly walked out of filmmaker Sneha Taurani’s upcoming project, just days before the film’s shoot was scheduled to begin.

The actor, who had officially committed to the project and even attended its mahurat ceremony on October 27, 2025, has now opted out, leaving the makers and producers scrambling for a replacement.

A source close to the development revealed, “He didn’t feel it was the right film for him to do,” though the decision came much later than expected, creating last-minute challenges for the team.

The film was being produced by Ramesh Taurani, one of Bollywood’s most established producers, who has earlier collaborated with Saif on blockbusters like Race, Race 2, and BhootPolice (2021). He even did Kya Kehna produced by Ramesh Taurani in 2000, the two go back a long way.

Reportedly, Ramesh Taurani wasted no time and has now cast Sunny Kaushal in the role originally meant for Saif. Kaushal reunites with director Sneha Taurani after their 2020 film Bhangra Paa Le.

Industry insiders say Taurani is “deeply upset” with Saif’s last-minute withdrawal and is unlikely to work with the actor again, casting doubt over Saif’s participation in Race 4 and Bhoot Police 2.

At a time when the industry is grappling with mounting losses, actors backing out of confirmed projects has become a worrying trend, putting additional strain on producers and release schedules.

Bollywood Hungama reached out to Saif Ali Khan and Ramesh Taurani at the time of publishing, but both did not comment.

