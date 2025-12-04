One of the biggest films of the year, Dhurandhar, is all set to release in cinemas tomorrow, December 5, and the excitement is tremendous. The film will also be released in IMAX, a move appreciated by cinephiles, as the trailer makes clear it’s a film mounted on a large scale and fit for as big a screen as possible. However, if you are planning to watch the film at an IMAX cinema on Friday, you might have to make do with a non-IMAX version, according to exhibition sources.

SCOOP: Delivery of Dhurandhar’s IMAX prints delayed; IMAX properties might play non-IMAX version of Ranveer Singh-starrer on release day

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There has been a delay in the delivery of IMAX content of Dhurandhar. The makers of the team are trying their best, but it seems like on Friday, the content won’t reach the IMAX theatres.”

The source further said, “Hence, theatres have been informed to play the non-IMAX version of Dhurandhar in the IMAX properties on Friday. However, the team is racing against time to ensure this doesn’t happen. As a result, there is a chance that the IMAX presentation will begin playing in cinemas from Friday evening though there are high chances that the content will be made available only on Saturday. A clearer picture will emerge by Thursday night.”

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. It is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and written, produced and directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) fame.

Bollywood Hungama earlier exclusively informed the readers that 2000 fans would assemble at the grand trailer launch of Dhurandhar at the iconic Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. We were also the first ones to break the news that Dhurandhar is a two-part saga and that it has a run time of more than 3 hours and 30 minutes. The censor certificate has confirmed that the final duration of Dhurandhar is 214 minutes, that is, 3 hours and 34 minutes.

