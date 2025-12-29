Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is being linked with the next chapter of the popular Shootout franchise, with multiple reports suggesting he may headline a new project titled Shootout in Dubai. While neither the makers nor Rane have officially confirmed the film, reports say plans are moving forward for the franchise’s first international instalment.

Harshvardhan Rane to lead Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Shootout in Dubai: Report

According to a Mid-Day report, Shootout in Dubai is envisioned as a fresh entry that takes the gritty crime series beyond Mumbai’s underworld and into a fictional crime narrative set against Dubai’s cosmopolitan backdrop. The film is said to be produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor in collaboration with veteran filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who co-created the original Shootout films.

The Shootout franchise began with Shootout at Lokhandwala in 2007, a dramatized retelling of one of Mumbai’s most notorious police encounters, followed by Shootout at Wadala in 2013. Both films were produced by Kapoor and Gupta and built a reputation for stylized action rooted in real-life events.

The report indicates that multiple drafts of the script for Shootout in Dubai have been developed since 2021, with creators ensuring the screenplay retains the tense atmosphere and visceral impact that fans expect from the series. Unlike its predecessors, this edition is expected to be entirely fictional while still embracing the franchise’s signature action and dramatic intensity.

Rane’s association with such a project could mark a shift in his filmography. In recent years, he has become one of Bollywood’s more visible young leads, particularly after the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam and the 2025 romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat found commercial success.

At this stage, details such as the full cast, crew, and release timeline remain unverified. Neither the production house nor Harshvardhan Rane has released an official statement either confirming his role or the project’s progress. Fans and industry watchers will likely watch closely for future announcements or confirmations as the story develops.

