The buzz around Thamma has been sky-high for several reasons — a powerhouse cast, an intriguing trailer, and its connection to the exciting Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Naturally, this also sparked intense speculation about the film’s surprise cameos, which only amplified excitement in the lead-up to its release. Over the past few days, curiosity has peaked among fans eager to know who pops up in this spooky-yet-hilarious world. In this article, we reveal all the special appearances that make Thamma even more thrilling. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The first cameo that appears in the film is that of Elvis Karim Prabhakar, played by Sathyaraj. He also appeared in Munjya (2024). His appearance won't be a surprise as he was already shown in the trailer. This is followed by Jana aka JD aka Janardhan (Abhishek Banerjee).

The most exciting cameo is of Varun Dhawan aka Bhediya. In fact, his scene takes the cake and is one of the highlights of the film. Lastly, Nora Fatehi who appears in the song 'Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka' is introduced as the same girl in Chanderi. This is a reference to her appearance in the song 'Kamariya' in Stree (2018). She just doesn't shake a leg; she also has a dialogue in the film. Finally, Sarkata makes an appearance too.

Past experiences

The idea of having cameos in films of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe began with Bhediya (2022). Its end featured cameos by Rajkummar Rao (Vicky) and Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu). It also made it clear that JD (Abhishek Banerjee) is actually the same person who was Jana in Stree.

The sleeper hit Munjya (2024), starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma, ended with an appearance by Bhaskar aka Bhediya (Varun Dhawan). Bhediya once again appeared in a massy cameo in Stree 2 (2024). That’s not all. In Stree 2, Akshay Kumar also made his presence felt as the descendant of the ultimate villain, Sarkata.

With Thamma, Maddock has once again perfected the art of interlinking stories within its expanding Horror Comedy Universe. The surprise appearances not only add to the fun quotient but also smartly tease future crossovers and spin-offs. These cameos ensure that Thamma isn’t just another standalone entry; it’s a crucial piece in a much larger, cleverly connected puzzle that continues to grow richer with every film. Fans of the franchise will walk out not just entertained but excited for what’s coming next.

