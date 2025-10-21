Bollywood Hungama was among the first ones to confirm that Aneet Padda, who became a nationwide sensation with Saiyaara (2025), has replaced Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini. On October 19, we also brought to you the news that Shakti Shalini’s announcement video is attached with Thamma, the grand Diwali release. And now, we bring to you another exciting update from the film. It has come to light that Shakti Shalini will release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

BREAKING: Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini to release on December 24, 2026

Just like Thamma, Shakti Shalini also belongs to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The blockbuster franchise began with Stree (2018) followed by Bhediya (2022). Munjya (2024) came next and it was a sleeper super-hit. Stree 2 (2024) emerged as the highest Bollywood grosser of all time. Thamma is the fifth film of the universe.

When Shakti Shalini starred Kiara Advani, the plan was to release it on December 31, 2025. With the Aneet Padda-starrer having moved to 2026, it means that three films of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will arrive next year – Shakti Shalini, Chamunda and Bhediya 2. Stree 3 will arrive in 2027. In 2028, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will end with a bang with three exciting movies, namely Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh and Doosara Mahayudh.

Until now, prominent names are a part of this world like Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sharvari, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, Aneet Padda and above all, Akshay Kumar. Many more famous actors are expected to join the series in these upcoming films.

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has turned into India’s own Marvel-style saga — and Shakti Shalini could be the next major chapter tying all the worlds together. With each film introducing new characters and mythologies, the stage is now set for a multi-film crossover event that fans have long awaited.

