Renowned celebrity manager, Poonam Damania sets up her own talent management agency in association with Kwan Entertainment

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood is one of the few industries that put the money where the mouth is. Not just superstars and celebrities, even professionals working behind the camera get their due and command popularity in showbiz. One such professional that has come a long way is Poonam Damania, a renowned celebrity manager.

Renowned celebrity manager, Poonam Damania sets up her own talent management agency in association with Kwan Entertainment

After having learned the ropes of the film industry, Poonam who had been managing celebrities under a reputed management agency is now founding her own talent management agency named, Versis Entertainment, in association with Kwan Entertainment, India’s leading pop culture management agency. Given Damania’s experience in the entertainment sector, it comes as no surprise that the roster of the newly founded agency includes all kinds of talent right from the most humble to the most celebrated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Reunion after ages #kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @rheakapoor #Veeresforlife … funnnnn session ????????

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

Poonam Damania had been actress Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s manager for over a decade before she quit the a reputed talent management agency.

 

