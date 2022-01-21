comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2022 | 9:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Actor Arun Verma passes away at 62

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Arun Verma breathed his last on Thursday, January 20, at 2.00 am in Bhopal. He was 62. The actor who is well known for his roles in films like Salman Khan starrer Kick and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was hospitalised for multiple complications but he could not survive. The actor had shifted to Bhopal for good a couple of months back after he was paralysed following a brain stroke.

Actor Arun Verma passes away at 62

Arun Verma's nephew confirmed the death of the actor while talking to a publication. As per reports, the actor died due to kidney failure. The last rites of the actor took place at 4 pm on Thursday by his family members and close friends.

Arun started his acting career with Rahul Rawail's Dacait. He has been a part of films like Prem Granth, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, KhalNayak, and Heropanti among others. His last film will be Sai Kabir's Tiku Weds Sheru helmed by Kangana Ranaut and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He had filmed for his scenes in the film in December in Bhopal.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma’s new initiative…

Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee passes away

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar cut down the…

Scientists name newly discovered…

EXO’s Chen is a father of two; SM…

Racket Boys star Tang Jun Sang in talks to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification