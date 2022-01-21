Actor Arun Verma breathed his last on Thursday, January 20, at 2.00 am in Bhopal. He was 62. The actor who is well known for his roles in films like Salman Khan starrer Kick and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was hospitalised for multiple complications but he could not survive. The actor had shifted to Bhopal for good a couple of months back after he was paralysed following a brain stroke.

Arun Verma's nephew confirmed the death of the actor while talking to a publication. As per reports, the actor died due to kidney failure. The last rites of the actor took place at 4 pm on Thursday by his family members and close friends.

Arun started his acting career with Rahul Rawail's Dacait. He has been a part of films like Prem Granth, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, KhalNayak, and Heropanti among others. His last film will be Sai Kabir's Tiku Weds Sheru helmed by Kangana Ranaut and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He had filmed for his scenes in the film in December in Bhopal.

