PVR INOX invites audiences to step back into the gilded courtyards of 19th-century Lucknow, as the cinematic treasure Umrao Jaan returns to theatres in a resplendent 4K restoration. The 4k restoration of the film has been done by NFDC- NFAI. The producers of the film are S.K.Jain & Sons and Integrated Films. Directed by the visionary Muzaffar Ali and headlined by the inimitable Rekha, the film is all set to reclaim its place in the cultural imagination through an immersive big-screen revival beginning June 27th.

To mark this momentous re-release, Muzaffar Ali is also unveiling a limited-edition coffee table book that offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into the making of Umrao Jaan. Featuring never-before-seen photographs, costume sketches, calligraphy, poetry, and personal anecdotes from the set, the book is both a collector’s item and a deeply reflective tribute to the film’s artistic vision. Designed for cinephiles, students of cinema, and lovers of culture alike, the book will be released simultaneously with the theatrical revival.

A lyrical exploration of love, loss and longing, Umrao Jaan has etched its legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most visually and emotionally evocative works. Rekha’s portrayal of the courtesan-poetess stands as one of the finest performances in film history — a portrayal that earned her the coveted National Film Award for Best Actress. With music by Khayyam and verses by Shahryar, the film’s ghazals—'Dil Cheez Kya Hai, ''In Aankhon Ki Masti,' and 'Justuju Jiski Thi'—still echo in the hearts of generations.

Now meticulously restored for today’s audiences, this edition of Umrao Jaan retains the soul of the original while enhancing its visual elegance and sonic depth. The film returns as part of PVR INOX’s Timeless Classics initiative, which curates landmark films that have shaped Indian cinema’s artistic legacy.

Reflecting on the re-release, Muzaffar Ali shared, "Umrao Jaan was not just a film—it was a journey into the soul of a lost culture, a forgotten tehzeeb. Through her pain, poetry, and grace, we tried to resurrect the elegance of an era where love and longing spoke in verse. I had actors who brought a lot of heft to their characters, and then there was Rekha, who lived Umrao Jaan and truly immortalised it. I am thrilled that the film is back on the big screen for a whole new generation to discover a time and culture that's very much a part of our being."

Rekha, reminiscing about the film, said, "Umrao Jaan is not just a film I acted in — she lives within me, breathes through me, even now. At the time, none of us could have imagined the timelessness of the film, the way it would gently etch itself into the soul of Indian cinema. To see it return to the big screen is like watching an old love letter being opened by a new generation. My heart is full.”

Niharika Bijli , Lead Strategist, PVR INOX, said, “Umrao Jaan is cinematic poetry in its truest form — a timeless tale of love, longing, and culture. We are honoured to bring this iconic film back to the big screen in a 4K restored version, offering audiences the chance to experience Muzaffar Ali’s masterpiece as it was originally envisioned. Re-release of a film like Umrao Jaan is a celebration of cinema, and all that makes community viewing a great experience. Through our Timeless Classics initiative, we are proud to celebrate landmark works of Indian cinema — films that not only define eras but continue to inspire, resonate, and shape our shared cultural memory.”

Umrao Jaan has been restored under the National Film Heritage Mission, an initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. MD NFDC, Shri Prakash Magdum adds, "To restore Umrao Jaan, NFDC-NFAI has been working for almost a year in collaboration with Muzaffar Ali, the director of the film. He was instrumental in locating the original negatives of the film, which should have been the best source of restoration. Due to the condition of the negatives and the fragile nature of celluloid, the film was restored using a 35mm release print which had been preserved at NFAI for decades. This has been the case with many recent restorations of Indian films, where the only good source survives in the National Film Archive of India. The colour grading of the 4K restoration was supervised by Muzaffar Ali himself, and I am sure the film lovers would enjoy this restored cinematic gem nationwide in cinemas."

Screenings will begin across select PVR INOX cinemas in multiple cities from June 27.

