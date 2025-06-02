Gauahar Khan has spoken out against misinformation surrounding C-section deliveries, following a controversial remark made by actor Suniel Shetty during an interview. Shetty had praised his daughter Athiya Shetty for choosing a natural delivery, wherein he had referred to Caesarean delivery procedure as ‘a comfort everyone wants’ - a comment that drew massive backlash online.

Gauahar Khan slams C-Section comments made by Suniel Shetty; says, “Both deliveries are equally tough”

Addressing this in the first episode of her new digital series MaaaNoranjan, Gauahar did not hold back in calling out what she sees as a harmful stereotype. “There was something said by a big personality recently that C-section was an easier option. I mean, what? I want to scream on top of my voice and ask ‘How can you say that?’” she said, visibly frustrated. The actress emphasized that such myths are not only untrue but also dismissive of the pain and reality of childbirth in all its forms.

“There are so many myths related to C-section, one of them being that it is an easier option. I don’t know what to say. How can there be so much misinformation? And for a male celebrity to say that, who didn’t go through a pregnancy, who didn’t carry a child, who doesn’t know how painful a C-section can actually be…” she continued. Gauahar added that the decision between natural and C-section deliveries is often out of a woman's control and does not define her strength or experience as a mother. “Let me just put this straight — having a normal delivery or a C-section is not in a woman’s hands. Some women can deliver normally, while some cannot and it’s completely natural, and if they are opting for C-section, then they are not choosing the easier route; that’s just a myth,” she insisted.

The Ishaqzaade actress also addressed a recurring question she faces from the public about her own delivery method, and used the opportunity to set the record straight. Gauahar Khan went on to clarify, “A lot of people ask me, mostly women, if I had a normal delivery or a C-section. I don’t know why is this such a big topic to know how I delivered my baby. Both are equally tough, and both give you the same feeling of motherhood. But let me just put this chatter to rest — I had a C-section when I gave birth to Zehaan.”

The actress’ candid and powerful response has resonated with many online. Meanwhile, addressing the backlash, actor Suniel Shetty has also apologized for his remark and insisted that his statements were misconstrued.

