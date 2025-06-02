Actor Surveen Chawla, known for her powerful screen presence and versatile performances, has sustained a major back injury, temporarily stepping away from her promotional duties for two of her projects — Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach Season 4, which released last week, and the upcoming Rana Naidu Season 2. The unexpected injury has forced her to take a break at a critical point in her professional calendar.

Surveen Chawla suffers major back injury amid promotions for Criminal Justice 4 and Rana Naidu 2

Surveen had been actively involved in promotional events and media interactions over the past few weeks, juggling a packed schedule with her trademark energy and dedication. However, sources close to the actor reveal that the injury has made it necessary for her to pause and focus on recovery. We hear that fellow actors, colleagues, and her close ones have extended their best wishes for her recovery amid such challenging times. A statement from her team has yet to be released regarding the extent of the injury or how long she is expected to be out of action, but insiders suggest she is on the path to recovery with proper medical care and rest.

Despite her absence from the promotional circuit, the actress remains in the public eye, thanks to the strong early reception of both series. Criminal Justice 4, the newest instalment in the hit legal drama franchise, has been garnering attention for its narrative as fans are eagerly waiting to see some impactful performances too. Simultaneously, Rana Naidu 2, the second season of the gritty Netflix crime drama starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati, is among the most anticipated OTT releases of the year. Surveen’s role in the show as Rana’s wife received much love last season for her intensity and emotional depth as fans of the actress and the series have now set their eyes on what’s in store for them in the new season.

As fans eagerly await Surveen Chawla’s return, one thing is certain — this injury may have slowed her down temporarily, but her impact on screen continues to resonate. Here's wishing her a full and speedy recovery.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Surveen Chawla reveals a director tried to kiss her after talking about her husband: “I had to push him back. I was startled”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.