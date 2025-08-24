Regena Cassandrra, the leading lady of Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming mystery thriller The Wives, has successfully wrapped the first schedule of the film’s shoot in Mumbai. The actress recently hinted at the schedule wrap on social media, sharing a candid behind-the-scenes picture from the set, dressed in a sleek black outfit while holding a clapperboard that read ‘The Wives'.

Regena Cassandrra wraps first schedule of Madhur Bhandarkar’s The Wives in Mumbai

The Wives aims to dive deep into the glamorous yet turbulent world of Bollywood star wives, peeling back the curtain on their hidden realities, high-profile scandals, and the extravagant lifestyles they lead. Joining Regena in this intriguing ensemble cast are Mouni Roy, Sonali Kulkarni, and other notable names, making the project one of the most anticipated in Bhandarkar’s filmography.

Known for his sharp and concept-driven storytelling, Madhur Bhandarkar once again is expected to bring his signature touch to The Wives, blending drama, suspense, and realism into a compelling narrative. With the first schedule now completed, excitement builds around how the story will unfold on screen. The film’s next schedule is expected to begin soon, keeping the audience eager for its grand reveal.

Regena was last seen earlier this year in the Sunny Deol starrer action thriller Jaat. The film saw her play the wife of the antagonist Randeep Hooda.

Also Read: Rahul Bhat hosts lavish Kashmiri dinner for The Wives team; director Madhur Bhandarkar attends

More Pages: The Wives Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.