Regé-Jean Page addresses rumours surrounding his return to Bridgerton after reunion with co-star Jonathan Bailey in Milan

In recent weeks, numerous outlets alleged Page would be returning to the Netflix smash hit, after departing the show after its debut season. But the actor shut down speculations and rumors surrounding him reprising his role in the Regency-era series. "The boys are back in town," he captioned an Instagram post he shared alongside a photo of himself and his former co-star. "(No, I'm not going back to the show btw—the papers made that one up.)

Donning a stylish blue jacket, matching pants, black shirt and brown sneakers, the actor shared that the pair is enjoying themselves in Italy and wrote, “But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I've had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine."

Rege is set to star next in The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and the screen adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons. Meanwhile, for Bridgerton, the cast is due to start filming new episodes for the already-announced Season 4 this summer. The upcoming season will focus on Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and her journey to find love with Colin Bridgerton.

